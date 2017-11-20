Michigan RB says ‘everyone knows’ Wolverines beat Ohio State last year

At least one Michigan player is still defiantly sour over how the Wolverines’ 2016 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes ended.

The double overtime finish — which saw the Buckeyes win thanks to a controversial spot on fourth down — is still a sore spot for the Wolverines, but the team’s running back, Karan Higdon, thinks they were the rightful winners.

"I think everyone knows we definitely won that game" — Higdon on last year's game — angelique (@chengelis) November 20, 2017

Unfortunately for Higdon and the Wolverines, the history books won’t remember it that way. While it’s true that the Wolverines were inches away from winning the game, the argument that the referees got the spot wrong that day is not nearly as obvious or indisputable as Higdon makes it out to be. Michigan is well within their rights to use how last year went as a motivating factor this year, but it doesn’t change the outcome.