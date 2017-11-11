Kennesaw State has hilarious play on Miami’s famous turnover chain

Kennesaw State may have a little-known football program, but their memes are right up there with the big boys.

Before their game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Kennesaw State players were seen carrying what their Twitter page dubbed a “turnover plank.”

It’s a funny play, of course, on the University of Miami’s “turnover chain,” a gold chain the Hurricanes have been passing around internally this season as a reward for big defensive plays. Some Twitter users also noted the homage to a character from the animated Cartoon Network series “Ed, Edd n Eddy.”

Kennesaw State's turnover plank is such a realistic recreation of the plank from Ed Edd and Eddy. Incredible attention to detail https://t.co/0KFlPT88RH pic.twitter.com/hLhS5jOFOX — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 11, 2017

Most of these people replying have clearly never watched Ed, Edd, & Eddy. — AJ (@PacificNW_AJ) November 11, 2017

The Owls entered play on Saturday with a record of eight victories to just one defeat (albeit playing in the Big South Conference), but the birthing of the turnover plank could very well be the biggest win of the season for them.