Report: Kent State trainer during football player’s death may not have been certified

On June 13, Kent State incoming freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died after collapsing during a team workout. Now a report is saying that the strength coach in charge of the team during the workout may not have been certified.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd filed a freedom of information act request with Kent State and asked for proof of certification for the team’s strength and conditioning coaches. According to Dodd, the school was unable to produce certification for Ross Bowsher, who is beginning his second year as the team’s strength coach. Dodd also reports that two of the largest strength and conditioning organizations could not find certification for Bowsher.

This development could have serious legal ramifications for Kent State.

The NCAA put into effect a measure on Aug. 1, 2015 that required all strength and conditioning coaches to be nationally certified by an accredited organization. The rule was passed in order to protect the health and safety of student-athletes in response to the concerns over the elevating amount of student-athlete deaths.

Dodd says four coaches working under Bowsher appeared to have their certification.

Hypothermia has been stated as the preliminary cause of death in Heintz’s case. The full autopsy should reveal more about the cause of death.