Saturday, December 31, 2016

Kentucky RB Boom Williams to enter NFL Draft

December 31, 2016
by Larry Brown

Boom Williams

Boom Williams is going pro.

The Kentucky Wildcats running back announced after his school’s 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl on Saturday that he is leaving for the NFL Draft.

Boom didn’t exactly blow up in the bowl game as he rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries, but he said after the game that he made the decision to leave for the pros prior to the contest.

Williams finishes the season with 1,170 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He scored 20 touchdowns during his Kentucky career.

Williams, a junior, is somewhat on the smaller side as a 5-foot-9 back, but he has the breakaway speed teams desire.


