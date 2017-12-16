Kerryon Johnson says he will ‘of course’ play in Peach Bowl

Auburn Tigers fans got some reassurance Friday on the status of star running back Kerryon Johnson.

When asked by a fan if Johnson, who injured his shoulder during the team’s Iron Bowl win, would suit up for the Peach Bowl, the back gave an answer that should make Auburn fans very happy.

Johnson played in the SEC Championship, and he’ll get a good period of recovery time before this game. He ran for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns over the course of the season, and is unquestionably one of the keys to Auburn’s offensive gameplan. They’ll certainly need him if they want to do well against a high-powered UCF team.