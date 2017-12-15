Keyshawn Johnson Jr. not returning to Nebraska

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. says that he is leaving Nebraska for a new school.

Johnson Jr. posted a note on Twitter Friday in which he thanked Mike Riley and Nebraska for giving him an opportunity. He said that he was leaving to continue his academic and playing career at another D-I school.

Johnson Jr.’s time at Nebraska did not go well. He was cited for marijuana possession, which led his father, the former USC and NFL wide receiver, to pull him out of school to “mature.” Coach Riley had left the door open for Johnson Jr. to return to the program, but that never happened.

Keyshawn Jr. was part of a highly-touted recruiting class to land at Nebraska earlier this year, joining his Calabasas High School teammates, Tristan Gebbia and Marquel Dismuke, who remain with the program.

Nebraska now has a new coach in Scott Frost. It’s unclear if the change in coaches had any role in Johnson deciding to switch schools.