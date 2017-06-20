Keyshawn Johnson Jr to take time away from team to ‘mature’

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will be taking time away from the Nebraska football team to get things in his personal life in order.

Earlier this month, the son of former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson found himself in a bit of trouble when he was cited for marijuana possession. This week, we learn that the younger Johnson will be taking a leave of absence from the Cornhuskers’ program. His father says he will use the time to “mature.”

Confirmed with Keyshawn Johnson Sr that Keyshawn Johnson Jr is taking a leave of absence from Nebraska to "mature." Hopes to return in 2018. — Samuel McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 21, 2017

Sometimes you need to take a step back, before you can go forward #GBR — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) June 21, 2017

Johnson Jr. arrived at Nebraska as a true freshman in January after playing at Calabasas High School in California. He was a top 40 recruit out of the state by Rivals for 2017. His father was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft and went on win a Super Bowl in addition to making three Pro Bowl teams.

