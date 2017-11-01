Kirby Smart: Georgia ranked No. 1 for CFP is ‘distraction’

Kirby Smart doesn’t sound too interested in or thrilled with the first College Football Playoff rankings, which have his Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 1.

The Bulldogs head coach was asked on Wednesday what he thought about his team being ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee, and he called it a “distraction.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart on the No. 1 CFP ranking: "It really means nothing right now. It’s really nothing more than a distraction.” — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) November 1, 2017

Spoken like a true Nick Saban disciple. As well as Georgia has played this season, they still have a long way to go this year. The 8-0 Bulldogs host South Carolina and Kentucky and then have road games at Auburn and Georgia Tech. On top of that, they would have the SEC Championship Game. If they lose two of those five games, they probably won’t end up in the playoff. No wonder Smart isn’t too excited about the top ranking.