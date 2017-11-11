pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Kirby Smart takes responsibility after Auburn blows out Georgia

November 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Georgia Bulldogs may have watched their playoff hopes collapse on Saturday in a 40-17 blowout loss at Auburn, and coach Kirby Smart is taking responsibility.

Georgia was thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball, with Auburn posting 488 yards of total offense in the victory. According to Smart, the buck stops with him.

Smart also alluded to the fact that the Bulldogs’ season wasn’t over quite yet.

Georgia still has a spot in the SEC title game on deck, but they’ll have to beat Alabama — or Auburn — if they want to make it into the College Football Playoff. Perhaps something like this is why Smart was less than enthused when Georgia topped the CFP rankings.

