Kirby Smart takes responsibility after Auburn blows out Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs may have watched their playoff hopes collapse on Saturday in a 40-17 blowout loss at Auburn, and coach Kirby Smart is taking responsibility.

Georgia was thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball, with Auburn posting 488 yards of total offense in the victory. According to Smart, the buck stops with him.

Kirby Smart: “I’m the one responsible for what we just did.” — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 12, 2017

Smart also alluded to the fact that the Bulldogs’ season wasn’t over quite yet.

Kirby Smart: “This team will be remembered for how it responds.” — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 12, 2017

Georgia still has a spot in the SEC title game on deck, but they’ll have to beat Alabama — or Auburn — if they want to make it into the College Football Playoff. Perhaps something like this is why Smart was less than enthused when Georgia topped the CFP rankings.