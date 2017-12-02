pixel 1
Saturday, December 2, 2017

Kliff Kingsbury sent Texas punter handwritten letter

December 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Kliff Kingsbury

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury definitely does Rivalry Week right.

On Saturday, a week after Texas Tech defeated Texas by the final of 27-23, Longhorns punter Michael Dickson shared to Twitter a handwritten letter that he received from Kingsbury congratulating him for a game well played.

Dickson had nine punts for 458 yards against Texas, including a long of 67. As for Kingsbury, he has already established himself as one of the coolest coaches in college football and now he is proving to be one of the classiest as well.

