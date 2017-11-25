Lamar Jackson gets involved in Kentucky-Louisville fight (Video)

Things got heated in the rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky on Saturday, with Lamar Jackson right in the middle of it.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was heavily involved as both teams got involved on the sidelines.

We have a fight. Lamar doesn't back down pic.twitter.com/aOFQUqDiBP — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) November 25, 2017

A whole set of players, including Jackson, received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but there were no ejections.

While not remotely on the scale of what happened Friday between TCU and Baylor, it’s still indicative of a pretty heated rivalry game — especially for Jackson, whose untimely fumble last season ultimately cost Louisville a win in this contest. You can tell by how much he gets into it.