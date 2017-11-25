pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Lamar Jackson gets involved in Kentucky-Louisville fight (Video)

November 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Things got heated in the rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky on Saturday, with Lamar Jackson right in the middle of it.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was heavily involved as both teams got involved on the sidelines.

A whole set of players, including Jackson, received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but there were no ejections.

While not remotely on the scale of what happened Friday between TCU and Baylor, it’s still indicative of a pretty heated rivalry game — especially for Jackson, whose untimely fumble last season ultimately cost Louisville a win in this contest. You can tell by how much he gets into it.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus