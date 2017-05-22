Ad Unit
Monday, May 22, 2017

Lamar Jackson receives key to his hometown city in Florida

May 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lamar Jackson

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson recently received an awesome honor.

Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, received the keys to his city of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Thank you to the city of pompano beach key to the city

A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on

Jackson attended high school in Boynton Beach and scored 53 touchdowns in two seasons on varsity. He went on to Louisville where he blossomed into a star in just his second season. As a sophomore last year, Jackson threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,571 yards and 21 TDs.

In addition to the Heisman, Jackson won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award last season.


