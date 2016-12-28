Lane Kiffin remembers ‘the ass chewings’ as time with Alabama winds down

Lane Kiffin served as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. His tenure could well end with two championships if the Alabama Crimson Tide go all the way this season, as they are favored to do.

So Kiffin must surely have some happy memories of his time in Tuscaloosa, right?

“I don’t recall a happy moment. I just recall the ass chewings,” Kiffin said Wednesday, via McKenzie Dalgleish of theScore.

As far as his relationship with the head coach, Kiffin tried to snuff out rumors that he was leaving Alabama because he was essentially being pushed out by Saban.

“When I was down at the press conference, a lot of the questions were about that,” Kiffin said. “It seemed like, okay, he just took a head job because he wanted to be a head coach or it wasn’t working at Alabama.

“I don’t know where that comes from, out there that the Alabama thing was over and the Saban/Kiffin marriage kind of ran its course. It was three years. Coach has been great to me. He’s never said anything but excited about coming back next year prior to this job.”

Saban has been supportive of Kiffin during the entire process. Kiffin’s probably joking, although it doesn’t seem like the two men were ever going to be the best of friends.