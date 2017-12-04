Lane Kiffin brushes aside Florida State talk

Lane Kiffin on Monday received quite an endorsement for the Florida State job, but the Florida Atlantic coach brushed aside the interest.

Luther Campbell, a member of 2 Live Crew who is now prominently involved in the football scene in Florida, tweeted that FSU should hire Kiffin to fill their vacancy.

Florida State if you hire @Lane_Kiffin with players you have there now that would be insane this man just went 9 and 0 in conference and champion in his first year with a team that has never won over 3 games — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) December 4, 2017

Campbell tends to have the ear of many youth/high school players, and he has long been associated with the University of Miami’s football team, so his endorsement does not come lightly.

Despite the compliment from “Uncle Luke,” Kiffin said he was “happy killing it” at FAU.

Thx uncle luke but we r happy killing it here!!! Compare records as u say. Lol. https://t.co/MwRdAxW7IE — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 5, 2017

Kiffin took an Owls program that had gone 3-9 three seasons in a row and turned them into a 10-3 squad that won the conference. Any praise of him for the job he’s done is well deserved, but there are still plenty of reasons to avoid hiring him if you’re a major program.