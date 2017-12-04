pixel 1
Lane Kiffin brushes aside Florida State talk

December 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin FAU

Lane Kiffin on Monday received quite an endorsement for the Florida State job, but the Florida Atlantic coach brushed aside the interest.

Luther Campbell, a member of 2 Live Crew who is now prominently involved in the football scene in Florida, tweeted that FSU should hire Kiffin to fill their vacancy.

Campbell tends to have the ear of many youth/high school players, and he has long been associated with the University of Miami’s football team, so his endorsement does not come lightly.

Despite the compliment from “Uncle Luke,” Kiffin said he was “happy killing it” at FAU.

Kiffin took an Owls program that had gone 3-9 three seasons in a row and turned them into a 10-3 squad that won the conference. Any praise of him for the job he’s done is well deserved, but there are still plenty of reasons to avoid hiring him if you’re a major program.

