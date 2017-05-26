Lane Kiffin to host camps with Jim Harbaugh, top programs

The rules are tightening on the ability of Jim Harbaugh and other ambitious coaches to take part in satellite camps, but Lane Kiffin is clearing the way for Michigan and other top programs to be part of his in Florida.

Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic program will hold their Owls Elite Camp on June 5. Coaches from Michigan, Oregon, Vandy, Illinois and Arkansas will be part of the camp, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Owls will also have a camp on June 8. This one is an adidas camp, which outfits FAU. Other adidas schools will be part of the camp. The long list includes Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, Louisville, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Mercer and Eastern Illinois.

The NCAA has cracked down on satellite camps after Harbaugh began exploiting the rules to travel around the country and gain exposure to recruits in various regions, and even to different continents. Thanks to Kiffin, he’ll be able to have his staff in South Florida.