Lane Kiffin trying to get ESPN ‘GameDay’ to come to FAU

Lane Kiffin has officially activated the FAU fan base.

Kiffin is in his first season as head coach of the Owls, and he has his Florida Atlantic squad 7-3 on the season and first place in their Conference USA division. But Kiffin isn’t satisfied with just getting wins and quietly moving on. Oh no; that’s not his style. Instead, Kiffin is trying to bring attention to his program any way he knows how. His latest move is trying to get ESPN’s “GameDay” to come to FAU next weekend.

Florida Atlantic hosts rival Florida International in their annual “Shula Bowl” next week, so the program is trying to get the roving ESPN pregame show to set up shop in Boca Raton.

In fact, a plane flew around Miami Saturday with a banner saying “Come to FAU”.

“GameDay” was in Miami Saturday for the Hurricanes-Notre Dame game. And in case ESPN didn’t see the sign, Kiffin tweeted at GameDay and Kirk Herbstreit to make sure they saw the banner.

Beyond that there was a strong Kiffin presence on GameDay. Some signs from the crowd were FAU or Kiffin-themed, including one saying “Come to FAU.”

The people have spoken! Looks like ESPN will have no choice but to go to Boca Raton on Saturday!