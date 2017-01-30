Ad Unit
Monday, January 30, 2017

Lane Kiffin needs to polish up on his hype videos

January 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin cut this promo for FAU that the school posted on Friday, and it’s clear that the new Owls head coach could use some lessons from Vince McMahon.

Kiffin was stiff as heck and clearly reading his cue cards one word at a time in the video:

They probably had to splice together like 15 different takes just to make that 30-second video. Yikes.

Kiffin’s great at throwing shade and talking trash, but the dude has the enthusiasm of an old man on sedatives.


