Lane Kiffin needs to polish up on his hype videos

Lane Kiffin cut this promo for FAU that the school posted on Friday, and it’s clear that the new Owls head coach could use some lessons from Vince McMahon.

Kiffin was stiff as heck and clearly reading his cue cards one word at a time in the video:

Commit to the Owls! Coach @Lane_Kiffin is bringing in the best recruits. Now we need the best fans! Commit Today!https://t.co/Z6u9knOFu9 pic.twitter.com/KGMAFYDmD3 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 27, 2017

They probably had to splice together like 15 different takes just to make that 30-second video. Yikes.

Kiffin’s great at throwing shade and talking trash, but the dude has the enthusiasm of an old man on sedatives.