Lane Kiffin has explanation for horrible hype video

Lane Kiffin and his FAU program went viral earlier this week for all the wrong reasons, and now the new Owls head coach has an explanation for what happened.

Kiffin, clearly subscribing to the “any publicity is good publicity” mantra, says the video was horrible on purpose in order to generate attention.

Kiffin says the Hype Video was done poorly on purpos to generate attention. — FAU OwlAccess (@FAUOWLACCESS) February 1, 2017

The video was posted by FAU on Friday. It was intended to get the program’s fans pumped about the season and National Signing Day.

The video was clearly edited multiple times as Kiffin was squinting and struggling with his lines. He was stiff, clearly reading, and the exact opposite of how a “natural” would look (you can watch it here). FAU pulled the video down from Twitter after receiving negative attention for it earlier this week, but now Kiffin’s claiming it to be an asset.

Kiffin’s media work needs some improvement, but at least his public relations spin is top-notch.