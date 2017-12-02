Lane Kiffin would love for FAU to play Alabama

Florida Atlantic’s fans were calling for Alabama after FAU’s Conference USA championship win over North Texas on Saturday. Funny enough, Lane Kiffin says he would be down for such a matchup.

Take a look at this media exchange Kiffin had after FAU’s win:

'I would love to play Bama. I'd feel sorry for our players, but I'd like it.' Lane Kiffin is the gift that keeps on giving (via @ConferenceUSA) pic.twitter.com/JDhPJVLeKb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2017

“We want Bama” is a common chant among college football fans after a big win because Alabama is generally regarded as the best team in the sport, so everyone wants a shot at the big boy. But the chant has even more meaning for Kiffin, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama for three years before parting ways with the school before the championship game last season. Since then, he’s turned FAU into a winner and constantly trolled Nick Saban.

An FAU-Bama game really would be a lot of fun.