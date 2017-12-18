Lane Kiffin working on new long-term contract with FAU

Lane Kiffin’s first season at FAU has been a huge success, and the school would like to reward the coach financially for what he has done.

Florida Atlantic president John Kelly told ESPN West Palm that the school is working on a new contract for Kiffin.

“I’ve told Lane that when I met with him, I thought we could be a top-25 program and we need a coach who can do that,” Kelly said in a TV segment that aired Saturday, according to the Palm Beach Post. “He’s on the verge of doing that. We’re obviously looking toward keeping Lane long term.”

Kiffin was excited about the new deal and said his agent was flying in to help finalize the deal. The 42-year-old coach was optimistic the deal could get done before the Owls’ bowl game on Tuesday against Akron.

Kiffin led FAU to a 10-3 season and conference championship in his debut with the Owls. That made him second in program history for wins. He has succeeded greatly in two things this year — winning games with the Owls, and trolling his former program.