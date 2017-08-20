Lane Kiffin gives funny nickname to FAU program

Lane Kiffin is assembling some talent in his new home job as head coach of Florida Atlantic. Most of that top-end talent is coming by way of transfers from players who started off at big schools, went to junior college, and now are headed to Kiffin’s FAU.

Some of Kiffin’s new players include DeAndre Johnson, Tim Bonner and John Franklin III from East Mississippi Community College — the school that is the subject of Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Former FSU LB Kain Daub and ex-Pitt DL Jeremiah Taleni have also transferred to FAU.

Many have noticed a trend with Kiffin’s new program, leading Lane to give it a funny name:

Lane Kiffin says FAU isn't Second Chance U — it's LSU. "Last Strike U," Kiffin said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 20, 2017

Not only is this the last strike for many of the players, but it also seems to be the same thing Kiffin. After all, much like many of the athletes he’s recruiting, this is one of the only head coaching jobs Kiffin could land following controversial departures from the Raiders, Tennessee and USC (as well as Alabama as their offensive coordinator). Kiffin is getting a final chance, and he’s also giving these players a final chance. What will they all make out of it?