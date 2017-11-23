Lane Kiffin reportedly would be open to Tennessee return

Are you ready for the wildest Lane Kiffin story of all?

Kiffin reportedly would be interested in a return to Tennessee despite how big of a disaster his last stint in Knoxville was.

“Lane is definitely on board if Tennessee gives him a call,” ESPN’s Chris Low told the Orange and White Report radio show in Knoxville on Wednesday. “That’s not going to happen, but as he told me, ‘People break up all the time and get back together.’”

Now that is just nutty.

Kiffin was lucky that Tennessee gave him a chance to lead their program following his rocky departure from the Oakland Raiders. But despite talking trash and making a lot of noise in his first season at Tennessee, he left the program high and dry when USC came calling. He deserted Tennessee after one season and the fans rioted over the perceived act of disrespect. They even tried to name a sewage system after him.

There’s no way Tennessee would take Kiffin back. But it’s interesting — and almost nonsensical — that Kiffin would be open to a return.