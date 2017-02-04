Lane Kiffin goes out clubbing in Boca Raton

Lane Kiffin is taking advantage of his status as a bachelor in the position as the new head football coach at FAU.

The Owls coach was out clubbing in Boca Raton, Fla. on Friday night at a place called Club Boca, according to the postings of many on social media.

Lane Kiffin is really in a club partying with a bunch of college kids near FAU tonight — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) February 4, 2017

why is lane kiffin at club boca???????? — ellie (@cinderellie16) February 4, 2017

So.. I met Lane Kiffin tonight at club boca & we conversated, that made my night — KK (@kekuchinskas) February 4, 2017

Lane Kiffin turning up with some FAU girls at Club Boca is the best thing I've seen this week pic.twitter.com/HxPxkpvmZT — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) February 4, 2017

Met lane kiffin at club. Bought him a drink and totally ignored me and macked on the girls I was taking to. Said "wanna keep it low key " — Joey Saltwater (@billbrandi22) February 4, 2017

BC INVESTIGATION: Who are these two girls with Lane Kiffin last night? https://t.co/Z3CMQ7biLq pic.twitter.com/1ypfHJWSrA — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 4, 2017

Kiffin, 41, is newly single as he and his ex Layla announced last year they were separated. Kiffin also accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job in December.

Maybe Kiffin was just out celebrating all the success his program had on National Signing Day during the week, as well as his ability to spin this video.

