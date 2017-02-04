Ad Unit
Saturday, February 4, 2017

Lane Kiffin goes out clubbing in Boca Raton

February 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lane Kiffin FAU

Lane Kiffin is taking advantage of his status as a bachelor in the position as the new head football coach at FAU.

The Owls coach was out clubbing in Boca Raton, Fla. on Friday night at a place called Club Boca, according to the postings of many on social media.

Kiffin, 41, is newly single as he and his ex Layla announced last year they were separated. Kiffin also accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job in December.

Maybe Kiffin was just out celebrating all the success his program had on National Signing Day during the week, as well as his ability to spin this video.

H/T Bro Bible


