Lane Kiffin shades Alabama over big game losses without him

Lane Kiffin is at it again.

The Florida Atlantic coach threw some shade at Alabama — and touted himself in the process — with a tweet sent on Friday.

It all started when ESPN’s Chris Low tweeted the following statistic about Alabama’s success in the Iron Bowl and postseason games when Kiffin was coaching under Nick Saban:

For all the turbulence, some of it real and some of it overblown, during the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin partnership at Alabama, it's worth noting that the Crimson Tide were 9-1 in postseason games/Iron Bowls when they were together. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 8, 2017

Kiffin took things a step farther, pointing out that Bama is 0-4 in Iron Bowls and postseason games without them together in the past five years.

The most notable loss came last season in the national championship game to Clemson. They also lost the Iron Bowl and Sugar Bowl in 2013 before Kiffin, and the Iron Bowl this season without him.

Kiffin has said before he thinks the Tide would have won the national championship last season had he remained offensive coordinator. We have to agree.