Lane Kiffin takes another shot at Nick Saban with ‘rat poison’ comment

Lane Kiffin is preparing his team to take on North Texas in the Conference-USA championship game this weekend, but the FAU coach is never too busy to fire a shot at Nick Saban.

After Alabama lost to Auburn last Saturday, Saban lobbied for his team to still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff despite not having a chance to win the SEC. That led to a meme on Twitter that basically ripped Saban for being a hypocrite.

Saban never actually came out and said the first quote above that is attributed to him, but that is a fairly accurate portrayal of his attitude toward the CFB Playoff over the past few years. Enter Kiffin, who took yet another opportunity to throw Saban’s “rat poison” remarks from earlier this year in the face of his former boss.

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Can u rat poison urself? https://t.co/ABtCCn0dwB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 28, 2017

For those of you who don’t get the reference, Saban said back in October that all of the media’s positive coverage of his team is like “rat poison,” referring to the possibility of Crimson Tide players getting too cocky. Kiffin has essentially turned Saban’s remark into his a meme. You can see another example here.

While the competition is obviously much steeper in the SEC, Kiffin is clearly taking great satisfaction in the fact that he is coaching in a conference championship game and Saban is not.