Lane Kiffin shoots down talk of Tennessee return

Lane Kiffin is living his best life on Twitter.

Kiffin responded to a somewhat tongue-in-cheek CBS Sports column suggesting that he, of all people, would bring much-needed stability to a volatile Tennessee football program at the moment, running under a headline that said Kiffin was waiting by his phone.

Kiffin, now at Florida Atlantic, couldn’t help but comment.

As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all! Getting this team ready to win its 9th straight against a great north Texas team. Come to the championship here in Boca Dennis at #thefaU @espn https://t.co/GJ83xJqejm — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2017

To be clear, Kiffin is not returning to Tennessee, even if he’d like to. The Vols wouldn’t go anywhere near him, especially in light of the protests that sank the Greg Schiano hire.