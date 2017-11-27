pixel 1
Lane Kiffin shoots down talk of Tennessee return

November 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Lane Kiffin is living his best life on Twitter.

Kiffin responded to a somewhat tongue-in-cheek CBS Sports column suggesting that he, of all people, would bring much-needed stability to a volatile Tennessee football program at the moment, running under a headline that said Kiffin was waiting by his phone.

Kiffin, now at Florida Atlantic, couldn’t help but comment.

To be clear, Kiffin is not returning to Tennessee, even if he’d like to. The Vols wouldn’t go anywhere near him, especially in light of the protests that sank the Greg Schiano hire.

