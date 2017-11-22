Lane Kiffin can’t stop won’t stop trolling Nick Saban

If you asked me what Lane Kiffin enjoys more between winning football games and trolling Nick Saban, I’m not sure how I’d answer. Because that dude just LOVES messing with Saban.

On Wednesday night, Kiffin on Twitter shared an SB Nation photoshop image of Saban wearing some ripped jeans. In his caption, Kiffin joked that he “gave them to him.”

Gave them to him pic.twitter.com/ALoOMZ69VL — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 23, 2017

The photo was a play on Saban’s recent rant about ripped jeans.

“I just want to know how he got here,” Saban said to the media last weeks, via AL.com. “Not to offend anybody out here, I just walked by some jeans, wore out jeans, holes in them, all cut up. I just remember when I was a kid in West Virginia, I was ashamed to go to school because my jeans were wore out only because we didn’t have any better.

“Now they buy them that way. I just can’t figure how did we get here?”

So of course Kiffin would take credit for giving him the jeans and joke about it. Kiffin was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama for three seasons. Now he focuses on messing with his old boss.