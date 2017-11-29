Lane Kiffin trolled Tennessee so hard over failed coaching search

Welp, this pretty much seals it: You can cross Lane Kiffin off the list of potential coaching candidates for Tennessee.

Kiffin just obliterated any bridge left between him and the Vols (if there was one left in the first place), with a savage tweet sent on Wednesday.

The tweet features a meme of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turning down the Tennessee job.

That joke cycled on Twitter Tuesday after it was reported that North Korea was set to make an announcement Wednesday. Many joked that the announcement was that Kim Jong Un had turned down the Vols.

So far the Vols have reportedly shown interest in Jon Gruden, Chip Kelly, Dan Mullen, David Cutcliffe, and Jeff Brohm, who all turned them down. They had a deal with Greg Schiano that they backed out of after fan protests. They are still searching for a head coach, with their attention reportedly now on Dave Doeren.