Lane Kiffin trolling Ole Miss with Twitter follows?

With Hugh Freeze having abruptly resigned as the head football coach at Ole Miss on Thursday, there has been some speculation that Lane Kiffin would love to have the job. As you might expect, Kiffin seems to have no problem perpetuating that talk.

On Friday, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports noticed that at least four of the Twitter accounts Kiffin has followed since Freeze stepped down are Ole Miss accounts.

.@Lane_Kiffin's last five follows are four Ole Miss accounts and Darren Carrington Sr. pic.twitter.com/HiwcXSAENf — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 21, 2017

Is Kiffin trolling? Is he extremely interested in what’s going on at Ole Miss? With Lane, you never really know.

Kiffin hasn’t even coached a game at FAU yet, and he makes little sense for Ole Miss. Between Freeze supposedly contacting an escort service from a university-issued phone and the extensive NCAA investigation into numerous alleged rule violations, Ole Miss has enough drama to deal with at the moment.

Even if it means having to tweet at Kim Kardashian, Kiffin loves keeping the spotlight on himself. Don’t be surprised if he knew how much buzz his recent Twitter follows would create.