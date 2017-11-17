Lane Kiffin trolls Jon Gruden over coaching rumors

Another round of Jon Gruden coaching rumors is in full swing, and the ESPN broadcaster seems to be perpetuating them this time around. Now we have Lane Kiffin trying to do his part, too.

Earlier this week, Kiffin sent some FAU swag to all of the former Owls players who are currently competing in the NFL. When a fan asked if Kiffin could help him out with some FAU gear because he can’t find any in the Tampa Bay area, Kiffin noted that perhaps the fan could ask Gruden. Check out the exchange:

Glad u guys got them!! Sent to all owls in the league. Glad u can now say on Monday night football I'm from #thefaU sent one to u too coach Gruden https://t.co/WejGJgP7FO — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 16, 2017

Can't find any gear in Tampa can you help me out Coach? — Juan Macias Jr (@Bullet_Club_Fl) November 16, 2017

Ask coach Gruden for the shirt I sent him, unless he's already in Knoxville….. lol no https://t.co/ePy6mDSOXW — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 17, 2017

Kiffin then cracked a couple of other jokes about potentially joining Gruden’s staff:

Hey once Gruden gets to Knoxville he could use an OC if you’re interested — The Grude Dude (@thegrudes) November 17, 2017

Or just qb coach. Lol https://t.co/ug2nkccjqA — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 17, 2017

Is there any truth @Lane_Kiffin that Gruden is going to Tennessee as your GA? https://t.co/z6GGGU25ch — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 17, 2017

No im going as his GA!! https://t.co/WXJ9aFPtt5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 17, 2017

Those who have been following the latest batch of Gruden speculation know that the coach has been linked to at least two jobs. Some reports indicate he is giving consideration to returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is also reason to believe Gruden is interested in coaching at the collegiate level in Tennessee.

Gruden hasn’t exactly denied that he is thinking about leaving the broadcast booth, so you can’t blame Kiffin for having some fun with it. He won’t be the last.