Friday, November 17, 2017

Lane Kiffin trolls Jon Gruden over coaching rumors

November 17, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jon Gruden

Another round of Jon Gruden coaching rumors is in full swing, and the ESPN broadcaster seems to be perpetuating them this time around. Now we have Lane Kiffin trying to do his part, too.

Earlier this week, Kiffin sent some FAU swag to all of the former Owls players who are currently competing in the NFL. When a fan asked if Kiffin could help him out with some FAU gear because he can’t find any in the Tampa Bay area, Kiffin noted that perhaps the fan could ask Gruden. Check out the exchange:

Kiffin then cracked a couple of other jokes about potentially joining Gruden’s staff:

Those who have been following the latest batch of Gruden speculation know that the coach has been linked to at least two jobs. Some reports indicate he is giving consideration to returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is also reason to believe Gruden is interested in coaching at the collegiate level in Tennessee.

Gruden hasn’t exactly denied that he is thinking about leaving the broadcast booth, so you can’t blame Kiffin for having some fun with it. He won’t be the last.

