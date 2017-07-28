Lane Kiffin sends funny tweet after Reince Priebus firing

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to add a dose of humor to the Reince Priebus situation.

Priebus was fired by President Donald Trump as Chief of Staff on Friday. Trump made the announcement upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews. Priebus learned of his fate while waiting in a Secret Service van on the tarmac of the airport.

Priebus being fired on the tarmac of an airport led to many comparisons to Kiffin, who was fired by USC inside a room at an airport terminal. Kiffin’s firing came after USC arrived home following a 2013 loss to Arizona State.

Kiffin is now the head coach at Florida Atlantic and apparently keeps his eye on the news, as he tweeted out a link about comparisons between his firing and Priebus’:

Donald Trump firing his Chief of Staff draws Lane Kiffin, USC comparisons. #Feel4U https://t.co/yJHSoZfAfF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 28, 2017

Note the “Feel4U” hash tag from the empathetic Kiffin.

Kudos to Kiffin, who four years later at least has a sense of humor about the situation.