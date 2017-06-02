Lane Kiffin tweets at Kim Kardashian, tells her to come to FAU game

Lane Kiffin is a master marketer, if nothing else. That’s for sure.

The Florida Atlantic football coach pulled off his latest social media move on Friday by tweeting at Kim Kardashian.

Kiffin tweeted at Kim to tell her to tell husband Kanye West thank you. In his tweet, he included a photo of a pair of adidas “Yeezy” shoes — which are Kanye’s signature sneakers. Kiffin then invited them to a game.

Would Kardashian and West actually make it out to Boca Raton for a football game to watch the Owls? Who knows, but it’s worth a shot.

Between this and his viral hype video, Kiffin sure knows how to draw attention to an otherwise small football program.