Lane Kiffin says he was ‘very close’ to going to Houston

There have been a few different stories as to how close Lane Kiffin was to getting the Houston job, but the man himself feels he was not far away.

Kiffin told Evan Cohen of ESPN Radio West Palm on Tuesday that he was close with both Houston and Florida Atlantic at the same time.

“Yeah, we were very close at the same time,” Kiffin said, via Nick Cole of SEC Country. “And there had not been a decision made that I would go there over here. I really felt, talking with Florida Atlantic, when I went into the first meeting, I was not feeling I knew it was a job I’d take. I came out of there saying, ‘OK, yes it is.’

“In coaching, jobs aren’t all about the facilities or the weight room or the location. The jobs, especially again with maturity and age, you realize the job is about the people making the decisions, the board, president, athletic director, and what direction they want to go. Are they really committed to football? … I felt that here for sure in the meeting. I was very excited coming out of the meeting. I had not made the decision, of the two places, where I would go if I had both offers.”

There were numerous reports at the time stating that Kiffin really thought he had the job. He’s being conciliatory here, likely because he doesn’t want Florida Atlantic to look like a second choice, but it seems like a safe assumption that he would have taken the Houston job had it been offered to him.