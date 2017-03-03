Leonard Fournette posts exceptionally fast 40-time for his size

Leonard Fournette appears to be the full package as a running back. And much like Christian McCaffrey, he was very impressive at the NFL Combine on Friday.

Fournette posted a 4.51 40-time at the scouting event. On the surface, that might not “wow” you, but when you place it into context, you see how impressive it is.

Fournette is much bigger than your average back, which makes his 40-time the fastest for a running back at the combine who weighed over 240 pounds.

Leonard Fournette from @LSUfootball has the fastest 40-time at the combine among all running backs weighing 240+ lbs (since 2003) pic.twitter.com/Y2ZGeUtwHR — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 3, 2017

The size and speed the former LSU back possesses has led to comparisons to Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson. Now you can see why.

In fact, NFL Research put his impressive skills in perspective with this tweet:

Based on the combine, Leonard Fournette has:

– Same weight as Clay Matthews

– Same burst as Percy Harvin

– Same speed as Jordy Nelson — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 3, 2017

You can see why some teams are salivating over him. About the only thing that can hold him back is health concerns, which limited his playing time at LSU.