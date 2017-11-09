Les Miles reportedly interested in Oregon State job

Les Miles is still hunting for a route back into coaching, and he has his eyes on a potential job opportunity.

According to Bob Lundeberg of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Miles is interested in the vacant Oregon State job, which recently began formally accepting applications. The former LSU coach, currently working as a Fox Sports analyst, is apparently a believer that he can turn the program around.

The Beavers are 1-8 in 2017, though the program has had some recent success under former coach Mike Riley. The team’s previous coach, Gary Andersen, left as coach in early October midway through his third season in charge.

Miles has said in the past that he wants to build a championship program at a new school. Oregon State is in a bad place right now, but he’s clearly a firm believer in his ability to make it happen.