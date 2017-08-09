Les Miles says he will be joining media, working in TV

Les Miles was unable to secure a return to head coaching for the upcoming season, so he’s decided to do the next best thing: join the media.

Miles told The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger that he will be joining the media in multiple roles, including TV this fall.

“I’m going to be in media and in a number of different places,” Miles told Dellenger. “and I’m going to have a blast.”

Miles was fired mid-season by LSU last year and pursued multiple jobs. His name came up for the Houston, Minnesota and Western Michigan jobs, but nothing developed. With time running out, a TV/media position seemed like a possibility for Miles.

The 63-year-old tried out for FOX recently but said he wasn’t ready to try TV yet. Apparently he has changed his mind. It remains to be seen which network he joins.