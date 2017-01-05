Report: Les Miles meeting with Minnesota about job

Minnesota is starting off its coaching search by interviewing some high profile names.

In addition to interviewing Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck for the position, the Golden Gophers reportedly are meeting with former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Former LSU football coach Les Miles flew to Twin Cities Wed. and is meeting with Univ. of Minnesota officials, sources tell @120Sports. — Michael Kim (@MichaelKim120) January 5, 2017

Minnesota fired head coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, weeks after he backed his players for threatening to boycott their bowl game over suspensions for a sexual assault investigation. The team won the Holiday Bowl against Washington State to finish 9-4 — their best record since 2003.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that Minnesota met with Fleck, who is coming off a 13-1 season and Cotton Bowl appearance with the Broncos. At 36 and an up-and-coming coach, Fleck represents something much different from the 63-year-old Miles.

Miles is a veteran head coach who had success at Oklahoma State before coaching LSU for 11-plus seasons. He led the Tigers to a national championship and seven double-digit win seasons.

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has also been named as a potential candidate for the job.

Some reporters speculated that Minnesota would not have fired Claeys unless they knew they could get a strong replacement. It seems like they’re on the right track.