Report: Les Miles out as candidate for Western Michigan job

Les Miles was among the candidates for the Western Michigan job, but he reportedly is out of consideration for the gig.

Miles, 63, spoke with WMU about their head coaching job earlier this week, according to Football Scoop. But WWMT’s Brian Kaufman says Miles is out as a candidate.

Sources: Les Miles is out as a candidate to be the next head coach at WMU. Search is narrowing, expect decision start of next week. — Brian Kaufman (@BrianKaufmanTV) January 12, 2017

It’s unclear whether Miles is out because of his or the school’s decision.

Either way, WMU will proceed in their search. They reportedly plan to speak with Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal next.

Cristobal is a former head coach at Florida International and has been offered the Oregon offensive coordinator job. Football Scoop says the Broncos also interviewed Tim Lester and Matt MacPherson for the position.

Western Michigan is in need of a new head coach after PJ Fleck left last week to take the Minnesota head coaching job. Fleck led the Broncos to their most successful season in school history — a 13-1 record and Cotton Bowl appearance.