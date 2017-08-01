Les Miles tried out for role with FOX, isn’t ready to do TV

Many have speculated that Les Miles would be a natural fit as a television analyst while he is not coaching college football, but the former LSU coach does not feel the same way, at least yet.

While speaking at an event at Landmark Christian Church in Alabama Monday, Miles revealed that he auditioned to work as an analyst for FOX Sports. He came away feeling that he is not ready for TV yet.

“It’s a struggle when you haven’t had a censor button on the sidelines,” Miles told Kamarri Darrington of the Montgomery Advertiser. “You quickly find out I gave it the old college try, but it’s not going to happen.

As Sam Cooper of Dr. Saturday notes, Miles’ daughter Smacker said in a recent radio interview that she is trying to convince her father to give TV a try, but she believes he is focused on trying to get back into coaching.

It’s somewhat surprising that Miles, who was fired after LSU’s fourth game last season, has not landed another job yet. He has been linked to a number of head coaching vacancies and says he is willing to coach outside the Power 5 conferences, but nothing has come together for the 63-year-old.

Perhaps Miles will give TV some more thought if he doesn’t land a coaching gig in the next year.