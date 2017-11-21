Lincoln Riley defends Baker Mayfield for beaning TCU player in warmups

Baker Mayfield was a part of so many storylines before, during and after Oklahoma’s win over Kansas, that one other incident he was a part of recently was overshadowed.

In the Sooners’ game against TCU a week earlier, Mayfield actually nailed a Horned Frogs player in the helmet with a throw during pregame warmups. Here’s video of the incident:

On Monday, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about that video. Riley defended Mayfield and said that it was TCU’s fault for running through Oklahoma’s warmups.

Lincoln Riley asked about the video circulating of Baker Mayfield pegging a TCU player in the head before warmups of the OU-TCU game: "They ran right through the middle of our warmups. When you do that, things like that are going to happen." https://t.co/hN3UVXLp4a — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 20, 2017

During a day when Riley had to reprimand Mayfield publicly and strip him of his captaincy for their upcoming game against West Virginia, it was nice to see him also defend his quarterback.