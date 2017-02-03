Report: Louisville coach met with Wake Forest mole night before game

Information obtained in an open records request strongly indicates that Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway met with the Wake Forest mole the night before the game between the schools and had a lengthy phone conversation with him during the week.

CBS Sports obtained text message and phone records in an open records request from Louisville that strongly indicate former Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod met with Galloway the night before the Demon Deacons’ game against the Cardinals in November. Phone records also show the two had a 25-minute phone call three days before the game, which the Cardinals won 44-12.

After the loss, Wake Forest said that part of their game plan was left behind at the stadium in Louisville. Galloway later admitted to receiving information from Elrod, who had been leaking information to opponents to sabotage Wake Forest. Elrod is believed to have had bitterness towards the new Wake Forest coaching staff.

Virginia Tech and Army are other programs that reportedly received information from Elrod.

Despite the leaks, Wake Forest still went 7-6 last season.