LSU RB Derrius Guice jokes he’s on crack (Video)

LSU running back Derrius Guice had a funny comment during his postgame interview on Saturday.

The weather in Knoxville featured some rough conditions, with winds and rain whipping through Neyland Stadium. Guice was so cold after the game that his teeth were chattering. He joked that it was like he was on crack.

“It feels like I’m on crack” There we go, Derrius Guice. Great thing to say in a post game interview. pic.twitter.com/Bpa4i9C7f2 — Angry Sports Bro Jack (@JackMacCFB) November 19, 2017

Guice was addicted to making big plays against Tennessee. He had 97 yards and a touchdown on 24 rushes and added 11 receiving yards.