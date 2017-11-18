pixel 1
Saturday, November 18, 2017

LSU RB Derrius Guice jokes he’s on crack (Video)

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Derrius Guice

LSU running back Derrius Guice had a funny comment during his postgame interview on Saturday.

The weather in Knoxville featured some rough conditions, with winds and rain whipping through Neyland Stadium. Guice was so cold after the game that his teeth were chattering. He joked that it was like he was on crack.

Guice was addicted to making big plays against Tennessee. He had 97 yards and a touchdown on 24 rushes and added 11 receiving yards.

