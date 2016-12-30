LSU LB Duke Riley wearing No. 4 as tribute to late Joe McKnight

LSU linebacker Duke Riley is doing something special for his final collegiate game.

The senior will be wearing jersey No. 4 for LSU’s bowl game against Louisville on Saturday as a tribute to the late Joe McKnight.

McKnight was a top recruit coming out of John Curtis High School in New Orleans and went on to play for USC and later the New York Jets. He was killed on Dec. 1 in a road rage incident. Riley also played at John Curtis High School, leading his school to a pair of state championships. McKnight served as a mentor and role model for Riley, who says he wanted to play baseball but focused on football because of McKnight.

Riley shared his feelings about McKnight in a video posted by LSU:

#LSU Sr. LB Duke Riley (@1goal1dream) to wear No. 4 Saturday in honor of his fallen mentor, Joe McKnight.

“Joe meant everything to me,” Riley says of McKnight. “Honestly, I wanted to be a baseball player and then I saw what he could do with a football and how he could change the view of kids my age with a football in his hand. I know football meant everything to him. It was his life and he made football my life.

“This is honor to be able to do this. I’m so thankful for Coach (Orgeron) and the staff for giving me opportunity to wear this number for my brother who will be watching down on us. I’m going to give everything that I have for him and for LSU.”

Riley, who has 84 tackles this season, has worn jersey No. 40 for every game of his college season until now. He’s changing for a great reason.