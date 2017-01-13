LSU WR Malachi Dupre declares for NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Friday that he is leaving school early and headed to the pros.

Dupre shared a video on Twitter to announce his decision. The video contained highlights from his LSU career as well as a thank you note that mentions his LSU coaches.

Dupre is a talented receiver but has not put up huge stats for the Tigers, which could have played a role in his decision to leave. He had 41 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns last season — all of which were down from his stats as a sophomore.

Dupre may have have been encouraged to leave by his strong bowl performance, which included a 7-catch, 139 yard game in a win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.