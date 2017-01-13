Ad Unit
LSU WR Malachi Dupre declares for NFL Draft

January 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Malachi Dupre

LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Friday that he is leaving school early and headed to the pros.

Dupre shared a video on Twitter to announce his decision. The video contained highlights from his LSU career as well as a thank you note that mentions his LSU coaches.

Dupre is a talented receiver but has not put up huge stats for the Tigers, which could have played a role in his decision to leave. He had 41 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns last season — all of which were down from his stats as a sophomore.

Dupre may have have been encouraged to leave by his strong bowl performance, which included a 7-catch, 139 yard game in a win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.


