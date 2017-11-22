Luke Del Rio will not use his sixth year of eligibility

Luke Del Rio’s college football career is coming to a close.

The Florida Gators quarterback announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has decided not to use his sixth year of eligibility, making this his last college football season.

Yes, I will be participating in Senior Day on Saturday. I am a redshirt senior but have a 6th year of eligibility which I am choosing to not use. Have enjoyed my unique college career and am excited for what’s next #GoGators #BeatEveryone — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) November 22, 2017

Del Rio’s decision makes plenty of sense. After starting most of last season for the Gators and not doing all that spectacularly, he’s barely played in 2017 due to freshman Feleipe Franks starting. Even Malik Zaire has seen more action than him. He’s not ascending the depth chart, so sticking around for an extra season wouldn’t prove all that fruitful.

Del Rio will end his much traveled career that saw him walk on at Alabama, play briefly at Oregon State, and then transfer to Florida, with nine career touchdown passes and nine career interceptions.