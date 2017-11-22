pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Luke Del Rio will not use his sixth year of eligibility

November 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Luke Del Rio

Luke Del Rio’s college football career is coming to a close.

The Florida Gators quarterback announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has decided not to use his sixth year of eligibility, making this his last college football season.

Del Rio’s decision makes plenty of sense. After starting most of last season for the Gators and not doing all that spectacularly, he’s barely played in 2017 due to freshman Feleipe Franks starting. Even Malik Zaire has seen more action than him. He’s not ascending the depth chart, so sticking around for an extra season wouldn’t prove all that fruitful.

Del Rio will end his much traveled career that saw him walk on at Alabama, play briefly at Oregon State, and then transfer to Florida, with nine career touchdown passes and nine career interceptions.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus