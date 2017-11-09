Mack Brown reportedly interested in becoming Texas athletic director

The Texas Longhorns are searching for a new athletic director, and a familiar face reportedly wants the job.

According to Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods, former football coach Mack Brown has tried to push himself into the frame for the athletic director position. However, prominent Longhorns boosters are less enthusiastic about this potential hire, as there are concerns that he is simply not a fit for the position.

Brown coached the Longhorns to a 244-122-1 record over 16 seasons, including a national title in 2005.

The former coach has been linked to the position before, though nothing came of it when it took place two years ago. Obviously, there’s a huge difference between coaching a football team and running an athletic department, and the school will probably look elsewhere for someone with more experience in those matters.

