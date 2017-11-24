Malik Rosier benched as Miami struggles against Pitt

The fourth quarter of the final regular season game with an unbeaten season on the line is quite the time to bench your starting quarterback, but that is exactly what Miami coach Mark Richt has done.

With the Hurricanes down 17-7 at Pitt and ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, Richt opted to bench quarterback Malik Rosier in favor of backup Evan Shirreffs in a shocking move.

Mark Richt taking a major chance as he benches Malik Rosier. Evan Shirreffs now in at QB. Risky move, but hard to be much worse than Rosier has been today. — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 24, 2017

Rosier has been key in unbeaten Miami’s rapid ascent in 2017, but he was awful on Friday. He went just 12-of-30 for 129 yards and a touchdown, as drive after drive stalled on his watch. The switch to Shirreffs is something of a desperation move, but things were already looking dire for Miami.

Miami is in deep trouble. Perhaps Pat Narduzzi was on to something after all.