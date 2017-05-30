Malik Zaire reportedly leaning toward transferring to Florida

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire has graduated and is looking to transfer to another program, and he reportedly has Florida at the top of his list.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Zaire is waiting to see if he is eligible to transfer to Florida, as the SEC would need to change a rule in order to clear the way for him.

Heard from sources close to #ND transfer Malik Zaire he's leaning towards UF & is waiting to see if SEC amends rule clearing him to go to UF — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 30, 2017

As John Taylor of College Football Talk points out, the Gators are not permitted to add another graduate transfer until after the 2018 season after two previous players they accepted as graduate transfers failed to meet academic requirements. The SEC will look into amending that rule at its spring meetings this week, and the belief is that Zaire is waiting to see how that turns out.

Zaire had a strong year as a sophomore while leading Notre Dame to a bowl victory in 2014. He then began the 2015 season as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback, throwing for 313 yards and three touchdowns against Texas in the season opener, but he got injured and had his job taken by Deshone Kizer. Last season, Zaire attempted just 23 passes in limited action.