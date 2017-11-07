Mark Dantonio finds out Michigan State is huge underdog to Ohio State (Video)

The Michigan State Spartans landed a huge victory last week, defeating Penn State by a score of 27-24 in what was an absolutely thrilling game. On the opposite end of that spectrum, the Ohio State Buckeyes were on the savage end of a 55-24 beatdown at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Despite that, Ohio State (7-2) opened the week as 14.5-point favorites over Michigan State (7-2).

During his weekly press conference, Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio was informed of the massive spread — the reporter actually told him it was +16 — and promptly responded with a chuckle.

Failing to take the bait after his initial laugh, Dantonio focused on the job that must be done leading up to the game and stated that the rest will simply have to take care of itself.

Michigan State is a *big* underdog this week at Ohio State. Thoughts, @MSU_Football coach @DantonioMark? pic.twitter.com/GrTmcxJcbu — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) November 7, 2017

It’s likely Ohio State was given such favorable odds because they’ll be playing at home, but it’s ultimately chalkboard material for Michigan State. And if the Spartans do come away with a victory this weekend, they’ll have the inside track to an appearance in the Big Ten championship.

They probably wouldn’t hate costing these oddsmakers some money, either.