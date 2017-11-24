Mark Richt confirms Malik Rosier is still Miami’s starting QB

Mark Richt made it clear after Friday’s upset loss to Pitt that Malik Rosier is still the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback despite a brief benching.

Here’s what the Miami head coach tweeted about Rosier after the 24-14 defeat.

For the record Malik Rosier is our starting quarterback. U Family! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) November 24, 2017

Rosier struggled throughout the game, failing to hit open receivers or conduct drives. He was 15 of 34 for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked multiple times in the game. Because of his poor play, Rosier was benched late in the fourth in favor of Evan Shirreffs. But after one drive on the sidelines, Rosier re-entered the game and threw a touchdown pass.

After the game, the junior QB took responsibility for his bad game.

Malik Rosier: "A lot of it started with me. I missed open receivers. … I've got to motivate [the offense] in the first half." https://t.co/VwD1ZsLRRO — Matt Porter (@mattyports) November 24, 2017

Rosier needs to regain his confidence because Miami has a huge game against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game next weekend, with a playoff berth on the line.